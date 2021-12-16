Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] is -82.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASPU] loss -27.20% or -0.71 points to close at $1.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3681011 shares. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Aspen Group Reports Revenue of $18.9 million, or 12% Growth, for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022.

Revenue increased to $18.9 million compared to $17.0 million last year.

Business units with highest LTV degrees accounted for 54% of revenue .

It opened the trading session at $2.00, the shares rose to $2.07 and dropped to $1.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASPU points out that the company has recorded -66.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 26.92% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 148.40K shares, ASPU reached to a volume of 3681011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPU shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aspen Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Aspen Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ASPU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for ASPU stock

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.09. With this latest performance, ASPU shares dropped by -60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.11 for Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.16 and a Gross Margin at +52.99. Aspen Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.41.

Return on Total Capital for ASPU is now -13.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.34. Additionally, ASPU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU] managed to generate an average of -$9,622 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Aspen Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Group Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aspen Group Inc. [ASPU]

There are presently around $34 million, or 58.20% of ASPU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPU stocks are: OMEGA ADVISORS INC. with ownership of 2,420,000, which is approximately 6.746% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 1,744,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 million in ASPU stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $3.65 million in ASPU stock with ownership of nearly 2.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASPU] by around 1,199,276 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,244,578 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,614,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,058,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASPU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,376 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 456,257 shares during the same period.