Arrival [ARVL] is -73.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] gained 0.55% or 0.04 points to close at $7.33 with a heavy trading volume of 4594138 shares. The company report on December 7, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Arrival SA (ARVL) and Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm.

Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Arrival SA (“Arrival” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARVL). If you are a shareholder of Arrival with more than $100,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

The investigation concerns whether Arrival and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of the securities laws and/or other business practices.

It opened the trading session at $7.1522, the shares rose to $7.58 and dropped to $7.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARVL points out that the company has recorded -66.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, ARVL reached to a volume of 4594138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.92 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for ARVL stock

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.22. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -45.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.77 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.67, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.27 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $302 million, or 6.80% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,534,692, which is approximately 32.366% of the company’s market cap and around 75.87% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,655,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.26 million in ARVL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $27.02 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -62.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 16,414,362 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 29,748,802 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,804,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,358,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,028,265 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,640,663 shares during the same period.