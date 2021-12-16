Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] Is Currently 2.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] jumped around 1.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $70.16 at the close of the session, up 2.38%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Notified Announces Fourth Annual Event: A Festival for Communicators, with Keynote by Brendan Hunt of Ted Lasso.



Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is now 43.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APO Stock saw the intraday high of $70.45 and lowest of $67.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.07, which means current price is +54.54% above from all time high which was touched on 10/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 3737803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $85.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

How has APO stock performed recently?

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -7.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.84, while it was recorded at 69.69 for the last single week of trading, and 60.59 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.94 and a Gross Margin at +99.22. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,022.91. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,651.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of $79,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 50.81%.

Insider trade positions for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]

There are presently around $13,917 million, or 83.60% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 22,362,873, which is approximately -27.984% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,090,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly 16.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 26,285,507 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 20,601,504 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 156,194,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,081,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,262,089 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,974,526 shares during the same period.