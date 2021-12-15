Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $320

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] closed the trading session at $284.34 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $272.52, while the highest price level was $287.83. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Zscaler Added to the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Acceleration of Digital Transformation Initiatives are Driving Growth and Broad Adoption of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced its inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index®, one of the world’s preeminent large-cap growth index comprised of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. Announced by Nasdaq on Friday, December 10, 2021, shares of Zscaler will be included in the Nasdaq-100 Index effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.38 percent and weekly performance of -4.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 5108502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $391.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $410, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 20.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 201.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.29 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 316.73, while it was recorded at 302.70 for the last single week of trading, and 240.73 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.81 and a Gross Margin at +77.62. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.93.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.38. Additionally, ZS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$83,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 45.38%.