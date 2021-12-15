ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Stock trading around $48.20 per share: What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] closed the trading session at $48.20 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.01, while the highest price level was $49.96. The company report on December 1, 2021 that ZIM Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on a December 2021 Cash Dividend.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (“ZIM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, announces that it secured a tax ruling (the “Ruling”) from the Israeli Tax Authority (“ITA”) with respect to the tax withholding procedures relating to the payment of dividend to its shareholders (“Shareholders”) expected to take place on December 27, 2021, as previously announced by the Company (the “Dividend”). As a result of the Ruling, certain Shareholders may be eligible to a reduced Israeli withholding tax rate with respect to their share of this dividend distribution, in comparison to the generally applicable withholding tax rate (the “Reduced Withholding Tax Rate”), under certain terms and conditions as set forth below.

The description provided below is not intended to constitute a complete analysis of withholding tax rate procedures relating to the distribution of the Dividend, nor does it address the actual tax liability of any shareholder, but merely relates to the Israeli withholding tax procedures relating to the distribution of the Dividend. Shareholders are advised to consult their own tax and financial advisors concerning the tax consequences of each particular situation, as well as any tax consequences that may arise under the laws of any state, local, foreign or other taxing jurisdiction. For the avoidance of doubt, the Agent (as defined below) has been retained by ZIM for the purpose coordinating certain procedures relating to the Ruling, and it is NOT intended that the Agent will provide any tax advice to any Shareholders, who are encouraged to consult their own tax and financial advisors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 337.21 percent and weekly performance of -16.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, ZIM reached to a volume of 6132299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.82. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.43% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.36 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 51.94 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,695 million, or 44.70% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 14,230,530, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 37.23% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,554,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.31 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $152.41 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -4.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 17,684,628 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,573,636 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 29,224,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,482,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,375,067 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,094 shares during the same period.