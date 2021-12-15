why Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.83

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] closed the trading session at $23.82 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.74, while the highest price level was $24.39. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Suncor Energy announces 2022 production outlook and capital program.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Suncor released its 2022 corporate guidance today which supports the previous announcements of doubling the dividend, increasing share buybacks and lowering the capital program by $300 million. The 2022 guidance reflects strong operational performance across all assets and continued capital and cost discipline. Highlights include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.95 percent and weekly performance of -2.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, SU reached to a volume of 6365899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $42.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SU stock trade performance evaluation

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.48, while it was recorded at 24.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.24 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,531 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 75,286,824, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 54,245,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.12 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 48,637,483 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 89,150,195 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 724,134,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 861,922,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,131,054 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,653,495 shares during the same period.