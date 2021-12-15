why SentinelOne Inc. [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.14

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] price plunged by -6.24 percent to reach at -$3.14. The company report on December 13, 2021 that SentinelOne Singularity XDR Wins CRN’s 2021 Product of the Year Award for Endpoint.

Disruptive Technology and Go-To-Market Recognized Ahead of Microsoft and CrowdStrike.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that the company’s Singularity XDR Platform has been recognized as the 2021 Endpoint Protection Security Product of the Year. The award is the output of an industry-wide product survey analyzing technology, revenue, and profit opportunities for partners as well as customer demand across leading vendors.

A sum of 8488343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. SentinelOne Inc. shares reached a high of $50.34 and dropped to a low of $46.72 until finishing in the latest session at $47.16.

The one-year S stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.79. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $68.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $79 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $65, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on S stock. On December 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for S shares from 77 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 5.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.85, while it was recorded at 49.04 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,386 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $618.62 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 387.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 23,804,236 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 11,531,708 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 78,881,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,217,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,990,564 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,657,261 shares during the same period.