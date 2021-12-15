why Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.93

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 9.29% or 5.89 points to close at $69.31 with a heavy trading volume of 7473422 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that CEOs of Plant-Based Food Brands BYND, OGGFF, TTCF and OTLY Scaling Revenue Growth with Disruptive Innovation and Market Expansion.

Plant-based food brands are driving explosive revenue growth and emerging as a generational megatrend opportunity for the 2020’s and decades beyond. The organic food and beverage market is expected to reach $320 billion in the next 4 years according to Grandview Research. Wall Street Reporter highlights leaders in plant-based food brands:.

It opened the trading session at $65.91, the shares rose to $70.58 and dropped to $64.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BYND points out that the company has recorded -53.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, BYND reached to a volume of 7473422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $73.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $72, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BYND stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 79 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.88.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -18.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.20 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.69, while it was recorded at 68.29 for the last single week of trading, and 118.54 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $2,411 million, or 61.40% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,559,271, which is approximately 2.085% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,991,379 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.55 million in BYND stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $170.09 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 101.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,588,482 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 2,422,175 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 28,011,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,022,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,958 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 775,141 shares during the same period.