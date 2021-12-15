Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NiSource Inc. [NI]. What else is Wall St. saying

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] traded at a low on 12/14/21, posting a -0.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.21. The company report on November 22, 2021 that NiSource named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year.

– One of only seven U.S. utility companies on the 2021 list.

– Ranks in the 84th percentile of DJSI – North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4344141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NiSource Inc. stands at 1.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for NI stock reached $10.26 billion, with 393.20 million shares outstanding and 391.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 4344141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NI shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.87 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 26.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.92 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $9,972 million, or 97.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,054,825, which is approximately 7.431% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,292,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in NI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.08 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly -12.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 33,665,856 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 24,597,043 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 321,325,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,588,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,941,171 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,296,524 shares during the same period.