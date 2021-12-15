Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] loss -0.20% or -0.02 points to close at $9.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3965956 shares. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Super Group to Attend Jefferies Sports Betting Summit, Canaccord Digital Gaming Summit.

SGHC Limited (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of leading online sports betting and gaming business Betway, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, which has entered into a business combination agreement with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH), today announced that management from Super Group and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. will participate in the following investor conferences this week:.

It opened the trading session at $9.99, the shares rose to $10.01 and dropped to $9.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEAH points out that the company has recorded -2.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, SEAH reached to a volume of 3965956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SEAH stock

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, SEAH shares dropped by -15.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$8,148,010 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]

30 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 6,236,819 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,057,147 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 16,719,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,013,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,588,426 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,676,762 shares during the same period.