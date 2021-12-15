Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cerner Corporation [CERN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $77.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Cerner Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend.

Dividend of $0.27 per issued and outstanding share reflects 23% increase.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, today announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.27 per issued and outstanding share, up 23 percent from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.22. The cash dividend will be payable January 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business December 27, 2021.

Cerner Corporation represents 296.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.97 billion with the latest information. CERN stock price has been found in the range of $76.29 to $77.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, CERN reached a trading volume of 4296892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cerner Corporation [CERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERN shares is $84.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cerner Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $79 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Cerner Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerner Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for CERN stock

Cerner Corporation [CERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, CERN shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.55 for Cerner Corporation [CERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.04, while it was recorded at 75.74 for the last single week of trading, and 75.41 for the last 200 days.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerner Corporation [CERN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.13 and a Gross Margin at +77.55. Cerner Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.17.

Return on Total Capital for CERN is now 15.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.48. Additionally, CERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerner Corporation [CERN] managed to generate an average of $29,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Cerner Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cerner Corporation [CERN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerner Corporation go to 13.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cerner Corporation [CERN]

There are presently around $20,626 million, or 89.40% of CERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,638,829, which is approximately -0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,150,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in CERN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.07 billion in CERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerner Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN] by around 17,194,280 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 16,007,860 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 235,682,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,884,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERN stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,066,878 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,521,224 shares during the same period.