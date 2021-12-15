Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] loss -6.54% or -11.25 points to close at $160.78 with a heavy trading volume of 6562208 shares. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Annual Changes to the Nasdaq-100 Index®.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The following six companies will be added to the Index: Airbnb, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABNB), Fortinet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTNT), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PANW), Lucid Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCID), Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS), Datadog, Inc. (Nasdaq: DDOG).

It opened the trading session at $157.32, the shares rose to $163.62 and dropped to $153.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded 63.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -130.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 6562208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $210.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $191 to $235. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $220, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 12.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 271.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.51, while it was recorded at 173.19 for the last single week of trading, and 121.36 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $34,178 million, or 78.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,593,179, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,964,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.72 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 16.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,457,244 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 13,169,598 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 156,047,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,674,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,544,557 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,041 shares during the same period.