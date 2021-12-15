Unity Software Inc. [U] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -8.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Unity Software Inc. [NYSE: U] gained 0.20% or 0.28 points to close at $139.75 with a heavy trading volume of 6492782 shares. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Unity Completes Acquisition of Weta Digital’s Tools, Pipeline, and Engineering Talent.

Closed transaction marks the beginning of democratizing Weta Digital’s exclusive tools for millions of creators and artists.

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Weta Digital’s tools, pipeline, technology, and engineering talent. This acquisition is designed to empower the growing number of game developers, artists, and potentially millions of consumer creators with highly sophisticated content creation tools used in some of the world’s most iconic movies and television shows, such as Avatar, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, The Suicide Squad, and more.

It opened the trading session at $138.68, the shares rose to $140.40 and dropped to $130.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for U points out that the company has recorded 42.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, U reached to a volume of 6492782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Software Inc. [U]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for U shares is $166.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on U stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Unity Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $120 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $185, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on U stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for U shares from 105 to 162.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Software Inc. is set at 12.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for U stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32.

Trading performance analysis for U stock

Unity Software Inc. [U] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, U shares dropped by -23.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for U stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for Unity Software Inc. [U]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.05, while it was recorded at 145.33 for the last single week of trading, and 119.48 for the last 200 days.

Unity Software Inc. [U]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Software Inc. [U] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.69. Unity Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.55.

Return on Total Capital for U is now -21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Software Inc. [U] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.08. Additionally, U Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Software Inc. [U] managed to generate an average of -$70,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Unity Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Software Inc. [U]

There are presently around $28,574 million, or 69.60% of U stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of U stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 40,779,493, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SC US (TTGP), LTD., holding 25,957,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in U stocks shares; and SC XII MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.53 billion in U stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Software Inc. [NYSE:U] by around 31,701,686 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 39,736,821 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 133,027,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,465,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. U stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,522,562 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,295,153 shares during the same period.