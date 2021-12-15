The AES Corporation [AES] gain 0.47% so far this year. What now?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] slipped around -0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.61 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that AES Launches First-of-its-Kind Robot to Accelerate Solar Construction.

Company unveils Atlas, cutting-edge AI-enabled solar installation technology complementing existing construction programs and bolstering high-tech jobs in the US.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the launch of Atlas, a new first-of-its-kind solar installation robot. Atlas represents a major advance in solar energy technology, making it faster, more efficient and safer to construct new solar facilities. Atlas was designed by AES through a multi-year innovation process and built in cooperation with Calvary Robotics and other third parties.

The AES Corporation stock is now 0.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AES Stock saw the intraday high of $24.04 and lowest of $23.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.07, which means current price is +4.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 5272525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, AES shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.48, while it was recorded at 24.28 for the last single week of trading, and 25.25 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.60%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $14,972 million, or 97.30% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,933,214, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 62,742,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly 0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 62,534,866 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 55,262,296 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 508,140,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,938,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,726,214 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 5,545,515 shares during the same period.