TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Is Currently -3.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] traded at a low on 12/14/21, posting a -3.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.90. The company report on December 9, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) that reaffirm the Company’s leadership position in Brazil’s flexible pipe market – the industry’s largest and most established market. Altogether, the frame agreements form a large(1) contract for TechnipFMC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5262611 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TechnipFMC plc stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $2.63 billion, with 450.70 million shares outstanding and 445.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 5262611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $9.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.57, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on FTI stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 9.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, FTI shares dropped by -14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.90 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 6.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.10 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.39. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$93,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

There are presently around $2,445 million, or 94.10% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,578,045, which is approximately 14.823% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.85 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $142.55 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 42,737,681 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 32,508,506 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 324,897,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,143,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,057,903 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,254,492 shares during the same period.