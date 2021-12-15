Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] moved up 0.40: Why It’s Important

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: SV] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.11 during the day while it closed the day at $9.99. The company report on December 14, 2021 that NuScale Power, the Industry-Leading Provider of Transformational Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Technology, Announces Plans to Go Public via Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp..

NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale”) has entered into a business combination agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV).

The combined company, which will be named NuScale Power Corporation, will have an estimated pro-forma enterprise value of approximately $1.9 billion and will be listed under the ticker symbol “SMR” upon closing.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SV stock has inclined by 9.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.20% and lost -1.28% year-on date.

The market cap for SV stock reached $286.71 million, with 28.75 million shares outstanding and 20.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 207.53K shares, SV reached a trading volume of 4298467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

SV stock trade performance evaluation

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, SV shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [SV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $148 million, or 72.70% of SV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SV stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,099,934, which is approximately -0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 11.09% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,888,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.79 million in SV stocks shares; and BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $16.2 million in SV stock with ownership of nearly 83.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:SV] by around 2,618,404 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,652,161 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,614,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,885,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SV stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,656 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,039,707 shares during the same period.