Sidoti slashes price target on MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] – find out why.

MIND Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MIND] closed the trading session at $1.78 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.51, while the highest price level was $1.80. The company report on December 13, 2021 that MIND TECHNOLOGY ENTERS INTO COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH US NAVY.

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) (“MIND” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (“CRADA”) with the United States Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division (NSWC PCD).

The CRADA, titled, “Advanced Mine Finding,” will allow scientists and engineers from MIND and the US Navy to collaborate on optimizing the next generation of mine-hunting sonar systems to ensure that they fit the needs of the warfighter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.54 percent and weekly performance of 14.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.39K shares, MIND reached to a volume of 14168498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for MIND Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Global Hunter Securities dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2014, representing the official price target for MIND Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Buy rating on MIND stock. On June 08, 2011, analysts increased their price target for MIND shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MIND Technology Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

MIND stock trade performance evaluation

MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.10. With this latest performance, MIND shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6705, while it was recorded at 1.5531 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0141 for the last 200 days.

MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.61 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. MIND Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.00.

Return on Total Capital for MIND is now -28.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, MIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] managed to generate an average of -$68,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MIND Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MIND Technology Inc. [MIND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIND Technology Inc. go to 15.00%.

MIND Technology Inc. [MIND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 30.90% of MIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIND stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 827,858, which is approximately -35.608% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 762,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in MIND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.94 million in MIND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MIND Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in MIND Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MIND] by around 189,845 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 641,867 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,401,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,233,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIND stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,584 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,362 shares during the same period.