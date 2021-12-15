Realty Income Corporation [O] gain 11.77% so far this year. What now?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] slipped around -0.87 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $67.29 at the close of the session, down -1.28%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Realty Income Provides Business Update.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company® (the “company”), today announced that from October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, the company had acquired properties with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.1 billion and has entered into agreements or letters of intent to purchase additional properties with an aggregate estimated purchase price of over $1.1 billion which are expected to close in the 4th quarter of 2021. “We are pleased with the momentum of our global acquisitions pipeline, which is illustrated by our continued execution in sourcing, underwriting, and closing on high-quality real estate investments. Between the acquisitions that have closed this quarter, the properties we currently have under agreements and letters of intent, and the $3.8 billion of 2021 acquisitions closed through September 30, 2021, our 2021 investment pipeline represents approximately $6.0 billion of volume and we have raised approximately $1.55 billion of capital in the 4th quarter,” said Sumit Roy, Realty Income’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

From October 1, 2021 through December 1, 2021, the company raised approximately $1.55 billion in capital, consisting of approximately $950 million in net proceeds from the sale of approximately 13.6 million shares of common stock through its At-The-Market (ATM) Program, and approximately $595 million through the receipt of a cash distribution from Orion Office REIT Inc. (“Orion”) to the company in connection with the recently completed spin-off of Orion (the “Realty Income Distribution”). The Realty Income Distribution included approximately $170 million as reimbursement to the company for the repayment of mortgages payable (and a portion of the associated prepayment costs) previously collateralized by properties that the company contributed unencumbered to Orion, and that were repaid by the company prior to the completion of the spin-off.

Realty Income Corporation stock is now 11.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $68.64 and lowest of $67.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.24, which means current price is +18.05% above from all time high which was touched on 10/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, O reached a trading volume of 4687988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $79.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 64 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 173.52.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, O shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.03, while it was recorded at 67.72 for the last single week of trading, and 68.39 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.51 and a Gross Margin at +25.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.70.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $992,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $30,912 million, or 54.70% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,838,268, which is approximately 1.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,948,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.34 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.43 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 39,054,802 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 14,851,016 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 399,612,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,517,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,345,317 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,265,036 shares during the same period.