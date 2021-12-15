RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Abbott Laboratories [ABT] – find out why.

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] closed the trading session at $132.94 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.00, while the highest price level was $136.00. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Abbott Names Robert B. Ford Chairman of the Board; Miles D. White to Retire as Executive Chairman.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Chief Executive Officer Robert B. Ford as Chairman of the Board, effective today. Miles D. White, executive chairman and former CEO, will step down from the Abbott Board effective today and will retire after a remarkable 38-year career with the Company.

“We’re grateful for Miles’ leadership and his exceptional work to transform Abbott into the leading health technology company that it is today,” said William A. Osborn, lead director and chair of the Nominations and Governance committee. “Robert has continued to strengthen Abbott’s position by advancing our industry-leading pipeline while managing the Company’s significant contributions during the pandemic.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.42 percent and weekly performance of 0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 8044873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $138.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ABT stock trade performance evaluation

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.94, while it was recorded at 133.63 for the last single week of trading, and 121.13 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +50.21. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.86.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.67. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $40,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 13.12%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178,549 million, or 75.50% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148,779,946, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,318,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.26 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $11.48 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -1.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,142 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 40,964,319 shares. Additionally, 1,066 investors decreased positions by around 40,713,278 shares, while 410 investors held positions by with 1,231,570,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,247,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,092,306 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,119,601 shares during the same period.