Morgan Stanley lifts Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] traded at a high on 12/14/21, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.45. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Marathon Petroleum Corp., ADM Announce Closing of Feedstock Partnership.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) and ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced the closing of their joint venture to produce soybean oil to supply the rapidly growing demand for renewable diesel fuel. The joint venture, which is named Green Bison Soy Processing, LLC, will own and operate a soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with ADM owning 75% of the joint venture and MPC owning 25%, as previously announced in August.

Expected to be complete in 2023, the $350 million Spiritwood facility will source and process local soybeans and supply the resulting soybean oil exclusively to MPC. The Spiritwood complex is expected to produce approximately 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil annually, enough feedstock for approximately 75 million gallons of renewable diesel per year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5642075 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $38.23 billion, with 633.00 million shares outstanding and 590.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.35M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 5642075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $75.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.60.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, MPC shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.77 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.56, while it was recorded at 63.07 for the last single week of trading, and 59.45 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.02. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.95.

Return on Total Capital for MPC is now -4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.08. Additionally, MPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] managed to generate an average of -$190,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $30,189 million, or 79.70% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,764,948, which is approximately -0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,416,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 456 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 28,166,995 shares. Additionally, 451 investors decreased positions by around 34,823,821 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 425,419,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 488,409,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,198,064 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,208,989 shares during the same period.