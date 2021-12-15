Market cap of Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] reaches 28.93B – now what?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.17%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Weyerhaeuser Appoints David Graham as President of its Canadian Subsidiary; Fred Dzida to Retire.

– Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the appointment of David Graham as president of Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, its wholly owned Canadian Subsidiary, effective January 1, 2022. Graham will report to Travis Keatley, senior vice president of Timberlands, and his appointment follows the planned retirement of Fred Dzida, who has served as president of the company’s Canadian subsidiary since 2014 and will stay on through March 2022 to aid in the transition.

“David has more than 30 years of diverse industry experience, and he has deep familiarity with our Canadian operations from a people, operational and business perspective,” said Keatley, who leads Weyerhaeuser’s timberlands operations across North America. “We’re excited to have him step into this important leadership role and help us continue to build on our strong relationships with our communities, customers and other partners across Canada.”.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock rose by 21.88%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.36. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.93 billion, with 750.11 million shares outstanding and 747.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 5254524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $42.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WY stock. On April 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WY shares from 37 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.67, while it was recorded at 39.64 for the last single week of trading, and 36.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.58.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.23. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $85,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,270 million, or 85.70% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,402,040, which is approximately 0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,127,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.77 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 6.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 33,643,661 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 28,585,033 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 568,744,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,973,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,692,719 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 9,155,173 shares during the same period.