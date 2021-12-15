Market cap of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] reaches 51.97M – now what?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VLON] jumped around 1.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.15 at the close of the session, up 22.02%. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Ongoing pivotal intranasal abuse study of lead program, ADAIR, advancing toward completion of patient enrollment and treatment in Q1 2022.

– Advancement of second development program, ADMIR, with selection of final formulation completed and engagement of leading global development and manufacturing partner.

Compared to the average trading volume of 634.09K shares, VLON reached a trading volume of 4202743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLON shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has VLON stock performed recently?

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, VLON shares gained by 23.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] shares currently have an operating margin of -4788.00. Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4822.00.

Return on Total Capital for VLON is now -393.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -438.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -548.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON] managed to generate an average of -$2,411,000 per employee.Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Insider trade positions for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VLON]

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.60% of VLON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLON stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 198,085, which is approximately 41.489% of the company’s market cap and around 52.81% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 74,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in VLON stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in VLON stock with ownership of nearly 84.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VLON] by around 91,279 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 292,062 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLON stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,828 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 161,457 shares during the same period.