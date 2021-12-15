Market cap of Lennar Corporation [LEN] reaches 33.24B – now what?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] price plunged by -1.77 percent to reach at -$2.0. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Lennar Corporation’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call To Be Broadcast Live On The Internet.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2021 after the market closes on December 15, 2021. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on December 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days.

A sum of 4235208 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Lennar Corporation shares reached a high of $112.735 and dropped to a low of $109.78 until finishing in the latest session at $111.15.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $122.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.87.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.61, while it was recorded at 114.42 for the last single week of trading, and 101.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.87 and a Gross Margin at +23.02. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $256,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,748 million, or 94.60% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,944,567, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,320,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.16 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -9.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 12,645,888 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 15,103,270 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 226,323,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,072,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,196 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,681 shares during the same period.