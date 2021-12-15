Market cap of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] reaches 57.88M – now what?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.54%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Record 2021 Sales Bookings.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) announced today that several recent contract awards have resulted in Fiscal Year 2021 orders to date of more than $37 million.

“We are pleased to share that the entire business continues to expand at a growth rate in excess of our plans”, said President and CEO Michael McCormack. He added, “The $37M in orders exceeds the combined bookings of the two previous fiscal years, and our Book to Bill ratio remains healthy at 1.7. We are quite thrilled with the realization by multiple customers of the value of CPS’ solutions. These enable customer products to achieve and exceed their expectations, especially in the Aerospace and Defense markets.”.

Over the last 12 months, CPSH stock rose by 72.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.88 million, with 14.32 million shares outstanding and 9.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.91K shares, CPSH stock reached a trading volume of 9402149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSH in the course of the last twelve months was 48.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CPSH Stock Performance Analysis:

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.54. With this latest performance, CPSH shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CPS Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now 13.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.74. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of $8,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.90% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 479,183, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.91% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 221,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in CPSH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.52 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 1.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 185,713 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 331,961 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,039,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,397 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 111,842 shares during the same period.