Market Analysts see Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.30, while the highest price level was $0.33. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Announces Planned Transformative Acquisition of VCN Biosciences; Developer of a Novel Oncolytic Virus Platform Targeting Pancreatic and other Solid Tumors.

Lead drug candidate VCN-01 demonstrated clinical activity in multiple Phase 1 clinical trials.

Designed for systemic delivery, high selectivity, and enhanced tumor access.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.36 percent and weekly performance of -8.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, SYN reached to a volume of 5827098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

SYN stock trade performance evaluation

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.21 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3905, while it was recorded at 0.3261 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5166 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.30 and a Current Ratio set at 23.30.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.50% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,014,798, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.77% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,876,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in SYN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 2.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 789,169 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 58,583 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,386,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,234,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,139 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.