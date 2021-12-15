Market Analysts see Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] falling to $20. Time to buy?

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] loss -7.40% on the last trading session, reaching $14.65 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Sprinklr Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q3 Total Revenue of $127.1 million, up 32% year-over-year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sprinklr Inc. represents 255.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.36 billion with the latest information. CXM stock price has been found in the range of $14.56 to $15.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 510.33K shares, CXM reached a trading volume of 6642546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sprinklr Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CXM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for CXM stock

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 14.62 for the last single week of trading.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.44 and a Gross Margin at +68.29. Sprinklr Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.64.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.15. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]

There are presently around $1,390 million, or 66.30% of CXM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 45,200,340, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.90% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 25,532,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.92 million in CXM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $73.36 million in CXM stock with ownership of nearly 231.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprinklr Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE:CXM] by around 7,960,872 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,202,510 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 76,672,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,835,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,362 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,675,054 shares during the same period.