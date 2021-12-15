Market Analysts see Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: CABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -73.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -71.43%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Cabaletta Bio Reports Top-line Biologic Activity Data from Two Lowest Dose Cohorts in DesCAARTes™ Trial in Patients with Mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today reported top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV).

As of December 12, 2021, six patients, comprising the two lowest dose cohorts (20 million and 100 million DSG3-CAART cells administered without lymphodepletion) had completed three to six months of follow-up for evaluation of DSG3-CAART biologic activity. Patients enrolled had persistent mild to moderate disease severity prior to infusion despite receiving or having received systemic medication for treatment of their mPV symptoms prior to enrollment. Parameters being used in the trial to evaluate potential biologic activity include persistence of DSG3-CAART, change in level of DSG3 autoantibodies, change in mPV therapy or need for new systemic rescue therapy, and change in disease activity (e.g., as assessed by Pemphigus Disease Area Index (PDAI) and Oral Disease Severity Score (ODSS)). Prior to infusion, disease activity scores improved in five of six participants in the absence of any protocol directed additions to baseline therapy. Of those five participants, one had a decline in DSG3 autoantibody levels ≥20% during that period. Top-line data on biologic activity among the first six participants in the lowest dose cohorts are:.

Over the last 12 months, CABA stock dropped by -77.37%. The one-year Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.49. The average equity rating for CABA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.64 million, with 21.53 million shares outstanding and 13.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 162.15K shares, CABA stock reached a trading volume of 5224448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CABA shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cabaletta Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on CABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cabaletta Bio Inc. is set at 1.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -71.43. With this latest performance, CABA shares dropped by -73.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.83 for Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 10.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CABA is now -27.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cabaletta Bio Inc. [CABA] managed to generate an average of -$980,559 per employee.Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

There are presently around $217 million, or 62.70% of CABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CABA stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,041,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,359,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.51 million in CABA stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $20.16 million in CABA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cabaletta Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cabaletta Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:CABA] by around 3,435,321 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,812,957 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,126,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,374,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CABA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,332 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 232,204 shares during the same period.