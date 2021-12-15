Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] stock Upgrade by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $7

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”), a provider of electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, today released its third quarter 2021 financial results, and provided a business and financial outlook update.

A sum of 4083284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.84M shares. Lordstown Motors Corp. shares reached a high of $4.22 and dropped to a low of $3.98 until finishing in the latest session at $4.00.

The one-year RIDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.42. The average equity rating for RIDE stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

RIDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -29.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lordstown Motors Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RIDE is now -22.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.16. Additionally, RIDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] managed to generate an average of -$387,656 per employee.Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $205 million, or 26.90% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,788,848, which is approximately -2.828% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,485,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.69 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $17.85 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 18.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 9,179,708 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,170,444 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,630,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,981,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,256 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,236 shares during the same period.