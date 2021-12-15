JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is -3.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $13.97 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.77, while the highest price level was $14.13. The company report on December 13, 2021 that JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Approve Five-Year Agreement.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) with its inflight crewmembers, represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU), today announced the ratification of a five-year contract.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication of both the TWU and JetBlue negotiating teams in coming to an agreement that is fair for our inflight crewmembers and that allows JetBlue to continue to grow, compete and succeed,” said Ed Baklor, head of customer care and programs for JetBlue. “Thank you to our entire inflight team for their continued professionalism throughout the negotiation process and every day.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.92 percent and weekly performance of -2.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 6947713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $19.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On April 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JBLU shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.98 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.30 and a Gross Margin at -63.58. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.79.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -22.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.98. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,455 million, or 79.90% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,749,401, which is approximately -12.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,732,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $401.39 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $352.71 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -4.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 28,017,498 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 22,338,088 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 196,954,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,309,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,599,953 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,168,325 shares during the same period.