Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Stock trading around $42.14 per share: What’s Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] plunged by -$1.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.155 during the day while it closed the day at $42.14. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Invitation Homes Inc. Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 2.300% Senior Notes due 2028 and $400 Million of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2034.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Invitation Homes Operating Partnership LP (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 2.300% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes” and, together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2028 Notes were priced at 99.871% of the principal amount and will mature on November 15, 2028. The 2034 Notes were priced at 99.809% of the principal amount and will mature on January 15, 2034. The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Operating Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay all $184.4 million of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2 and the remaining net proceeds to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-3 and for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, working capital, repayment of indebtedness, acquisitions and renovations of single-family properties and for related activities in accordance with our business strategy.

Invitation Homes Inc. stock has also loss -1.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INVH stock has inclined by 4.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.43% and gained 41.89% year-on date.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $25.14 billion, with 577.01 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3877004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $46.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 79.84.

INVH stock trade performance evaluation

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.80, while it was recorded at 42.81 for the last single week of trading, and 37.75 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.23.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.72. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $166,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 10.79%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,170 million, or 100.00% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,084,234, which is approximately 0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,840,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.5 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 249.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 52,394,974 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 47,812,755 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 459,662,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,869,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,924,439 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,516,445 shares during the same period.