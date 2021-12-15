Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $7

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Hims & Hers Partner With Uber For Largest On-Demand Delivery Partnership of Companies’ Health And Wellness Products Across the U.S..

Customers can have Hims & Hers products delivered through the Uber Eats app in 12 markets nationwide.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announced its largest on-demand delivery partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), to bring a wide array of the company’s personal care products to customers through the Uber Eats app.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock has also loss -13.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIMS stock has declined by -36.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.27% and lost -62.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $1.11 billion, with 200.04 million shares outstanding and 150.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 4827402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

HIMS stock trade performance evaluation

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.93. With this latest performance, HIMS shares dropped by -25.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 54.30%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $347 million, or 47.70% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,671,442, which is approximately 21.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 10,201,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.09 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $60.09 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 12,148,460 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 28,125,518 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,679,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,953,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,771,679 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,159,543 shares during the same period.