Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] moved down -14.32: Why It’s Important

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] closed the trading session at $24.90 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.61, while the highest price level was $26.99. The company report on December 14, 2021 that GBT Announces Proposed Offering of $250.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it intends to offer $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). GBT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes (the “additional notes”). The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of GBT, and interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of GBT’s common stock or a combination thereof, at GBT’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.51 percent and weekly performance of -15.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, GBT reached to a volume of 11900413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBT shares is $71.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on GBT stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GBT shares from 70 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71.

GBT stock trade performance evaluation

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, GBT shares dropped by -23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.48 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.33, while it was recorded at 28.18 for the last single week of trading, and 34.21 for the last 200 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -197.21 and a Gross Margin at +89.65. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.96.

Return on Total Capital for GBT is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.95. Additionally, GBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] managed to generate an average of -$636,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,801 million, or 97.20% of GBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 6,272,682, which is approximately 1.695% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,814,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.97 million in GBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.71 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly 0.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 6,565,857 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 11,247,607 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 44,170,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,984,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,000 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,696,582 shares during the same period.