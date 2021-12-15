For Tellurian Inc. [TELL], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] slipped around -0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.95 at the close of the session, down -7.81%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Tellurian Closes Public Offering of Senior Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. Proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, the structuring and advisory fee and estimated fees and expenses, were approximately $47.1 million. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tellurian and this issuance of notes both received an investment grade rating of BBB+ from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

Tellurian Inc. stock is now 130.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TELL Stock saw the intraday high of $3.19 and lowest of $2.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.76, which means current price is +145.83% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.71M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 14725426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.97. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -562.85.

Return on Total Capital for TELL is now -26.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.44. Additionally, TELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] managed to generate an average of -$2,065,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $469 million, or 34.00% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,297,308, which is approximately 110.56% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,445,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.11 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.97 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 22.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 55,838,967 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 20,750,363 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 82,428,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,017,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,969,576 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,948,984 shares during the same period.