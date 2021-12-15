For NOV Inc. [NOV], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] gained 2.30% or 0.3 points to close at $13.37 with a heavy trading volume of 6133402 shares. The company report on December 6, 2021 that NOV Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $13.46, the shares rose to $13.86 and dropped to $13.225, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOV points out that the company has recorded -22.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 6133402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $17.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on NOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOV stock

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, NOV shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.40 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.97 and a Gross Margin at +6.97. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -5.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOV Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.06. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOV Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$91,998 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 18.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOV Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $4,812 million, or 96.20% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 40,799,160, which is approximately -0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,197,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.17 million in NOV stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $448.29 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 42,538,768 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 42,051,038 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 283,593,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,183,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,768,762 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,318,133 shares during the same period.