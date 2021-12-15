Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain 47.14% so far this year. What now?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] traded at a low on 12/14/21, posting a -1.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.63. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Dell Technologies Announces Pricing of Offering of $2.25 Billion of Senior Notes.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) (the “Company” or “Dell Technologies”) announces the pricing of the previously announced private offering by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation, as co-issuers (the “co-issuers”), of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2041 (the “2041 Notes”) and $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.450% Senior Notes due 2051 (the “2051 Notes” and together with the 2041 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2041 Notes will mature on December 15, 2041 while the 2051 Notes will mature on December 15, 2051. The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by the Company, Denali Intermediate Inc. and Dell Inc. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes are intended to be used to fund the repurchase of certain existing notes of its subsidiaries pursuant to certain tender offers being conducted by Dell Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Any remaining proceeds not used to repurchase such existing notes in such tender offers will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4741456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dell Technologies Inc. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $41.83 billion, with 766.00 million shares outstanding and 284.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 4741456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $68.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $113 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DELL shares from 118 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.55, while it was recorded at 56.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.32 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $13,407 million, or 86.90% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $955.14 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,115,910 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 16,842,521 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 198,648,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,607,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,148,579 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,148 shares during the same period.