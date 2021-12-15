Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $32.50 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About Conagra BrandsConagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 480.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.49 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $32.43 to $32.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 4640488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $35, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CAG stock. On July 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CAG shares from 44 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 50.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.45, while it was recorded at 32.13 for the last single week of trading, and 34.96 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 2.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $13,345 million, or 87.50% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 58,818,227, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,888,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.26 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 3.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 20,489,670 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 19,767,262 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 370,728,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,985,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,087 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,497 shares during the same period.