Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] is -30.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] gained 7.26% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) and Alibaba Cloud Signed Cooperation Agreement to be Unveiled in China Pavilion at World Expo in December 2021.

Recently, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, formally signed a memorandum of understanding with Alibaba Cloud. The two parties will be at China Pavilion, World Expo 2020 in Dubai on December 25 – December 26, 2021, to join hands in this multicultural event and explore potential in-depth cooperation. In the future, Color Star will have further cooperation in technical fields such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The World Expo is an international expo event with great influence and a long history of over 100 years. It is organized by the host government organization or government commissioned by relevant departments. From 1851 to 2021, the World Expo has become the embodiment of a global diversified economy, with ever more countries participating in the Expo, and where the world’s top manufacturers and brands converge. Color Star is very much looking forward to this World Expo, which will not only pave new milestones for the cooperation between Alibaba Cloud and Color Star, but also give both the opportunity to shine on the international stage.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. represents 91.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.32 million with the latest information. CSCW stock price has been found in the range of $0.455 to $0.534.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.23M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 13379084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5576, while it was recorded at 0.4898 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9016 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,177,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,978,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.15 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly 37.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 8,386,887 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 257,773 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 424,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,069,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,168,319 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 257,773 shares during the same period.