Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] moved down -27.61: Why It’s Important

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] price plunged by -27.61 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Cidara Therapeutics and Mundipharma Announce Positive Topline Results from the Global Phase 3 Pivotal ReSTORE Trial of Rezafungin for the Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis.

Trial met FDA and EMA-pre-specified primary endpoints versus daily standard of care.

A sum of 8772116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 609.52K shares. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $1.10 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

The one-year CDTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.97. The average equity rating for CDTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDTX shares is $5.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CDTX stock. On September 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for CDTX shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67.

CDTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.61. With this latest performance, CDTX shares dropped by -26.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5918, while it was recorded at 1.5380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -595.42. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -620.48.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -210.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -302.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -308.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, CDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$947,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 29.30% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 4,776,904, which is approximately 9.892% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,005,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 million in CDTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.24 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 2,300,770 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,904,556 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,239,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,445,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 688,314 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,104,155 shares during the same period.