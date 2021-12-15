CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is 28.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] closed the trading session at $27.82 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.675, while the highest price level was $28.13. The company report on December 13, 2021 that CenterPoint Energy Announces Leadership Promotions and Appointments.

In conjunction with the CenterPoint Energy Board of Directors’ continued focus on a comprehensive succession planning process to support the company’s long-term growth, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced leadership promotions and appointments that will further strengthen its existing management capabilities.

“I am proud that CenterPoint Energy continues to have a strong team of committed and experienced utility professionals at its helm. These leadership promotions and appointments highlight our focus on succession planning as we execute on our long-term growth strategy,” said Martin Nesbitt, Board Chair. “As we embark on this next phase of our journey, we are excited about the future of our company and the strength and depth of our leadership.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CNP reached to a volume of 5140793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $28.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 27.77 for the last single week of trading, and 25.09 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.46. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of -$45,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,259 million, or 93.60% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,213,625, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,856,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.28 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 42.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 71,786,756 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 32,413,556 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 476,477,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,678,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,396,743 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 13,907,392 shares during the same period.