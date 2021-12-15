BofA Securities lifts The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] loss -0.54% or -0.2 points to close at $36.65 with a heavy trading volume of 5548796 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that McCann Worldgroup Recognized As Network Of The Year In End Of Year Trifecta.

McCann Worldgroup Named Network of the Year At Epica, Immortal Awards & WARC.

McCann Worldgroup has swept agency Network of the Year honors at three of the most important creative effectiveness and creative awards shows that mark the end of the calendar year.

It opened the trading session at $37.01, the shares rose to $37.01 and dropped to $36.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IPG points out that the company has recorded 9.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 5548796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $36, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 37 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IPG stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.14, while it was recorded at 36.65 for the last single week of trading, and 33.96 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.78. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $6,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 17.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]

There are presently around $14,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,521,227, which is approximately 0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,594,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.47 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly 1.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 29,853,577 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 36,008,431 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 335,078,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,940,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,225,168 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,915,963 shares during the same period.