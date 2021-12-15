Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently -6.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] traded at a low on 12/14/21, posting a -6.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.49. The company report on December 14, 2021 that SoCalGas and Bloom Energy Showcase Technology to Power Hydrogen Economy with Gas Blending Project.

Blending hydrogen into the existing natural gas infrastructure provides long-term benefits for energy storage and resiliency.

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced a project to showcase the future of the hydrogen economy and the technologies needed to help California reach carbon neutrality. The companies will collaborate to generate and then blend hydrogen into a university customer’s existing natural gas network to demonstrate how the natural gas infrastructure can be decarbonized, while balancing future energy supply and demand. The project is set to launch next year on the campus of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4040675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloom Energy Corporation stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for BE stock reached $3.84 billion, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 141.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 4040675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $33 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37.

How has BE stock performed recently?

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.38. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -37.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.78 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.49, while it was recorded at 23.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.03 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $2,414 million, or 75.10% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,427,550, which is approximately -2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,996,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.51 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $281.15 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 10,417,261 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,212,842 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 86,765,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,395,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,029 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,627,666 shares during the same period.