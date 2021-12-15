Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] moved down -2.63: Why It’s Important

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a low on N/A, posting a -2.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Bionano Genomics Announces 2022 Symposium Featuring Four Consecutive Days of OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Delivered by 25 Different Customers Across a Wide Range of Genetic Disease and Cancer Applications.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), provider of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and the leading software for genomic data visualization, interpretation and reporting, today announced its 2022 Symposium featuring four consecutive days of OGM presentations delivered by 25 different customers worldwide across a wide range of genetic diseases and cancer applications. The Symposium will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM in constitutional cytogenomics, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and in combination with next-generation sequencing (NGS). Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a scientific poster exhibit within the virtual exhibition hall.

Last year’s Symposium was a landmark event for Bionano, which highlighted the utility of OGM for constitutional and cancer cytogenomics applications with over 4,500 registered attendees. Bionano expects the 2022 Symposium to be more impactful, featuring a broader range of applications being covered and the inclusion of a day of presentations dedicated to demonstrating the benefits of combining OGM and NGS, which can provide a comprehensive analysis of the genome from single-base variants to full chromosomes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7833172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 8.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.71%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $1.05 billion, with 280.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 7833172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -34.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 569.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $241 million, or 25.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,160,323, which is approximately -0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,053,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.13 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.05 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,410,746 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,674,085 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 55,282,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,367,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 983,686 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,581 shares during the same period.