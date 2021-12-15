Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Stock trading around $16.40 per share: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] closed the trading session at $16.40 on 12/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.55, while the highest price level was $17.00. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Shop Bed Bath & Beyond For Last-Minute Gifts And Home Holiday Prep.

Same-Day Delivery, Free Beyond+ Membership and an Enhanced Mobile App Make Gift-Giving and Getting Homes Guest-Ready Easy and Convenient.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Online Gift Guides and Top Gift Picks from Home, Happier Team Experts Offer Inspiration for Crossing Every Name Off the List.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.66 percent and weekly performance of -14.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 4754179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $18 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.32. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -27.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 25.19 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,672,676, which is approximately -3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,865,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.61 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.66 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 14,618,278 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,849,697 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 76,745,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,213,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,861,474 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,054,480 shares during the same period.