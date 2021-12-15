Asana Inc. [ASAN] stock Reiterated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $103

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 1.12% or 0.72 points to close at $64.92 with a heavy trading volume of 4255197 shares. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Great Place to Work® Names Asana One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021, Ranking #38.

Great Place to Work® has honored Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. Asana was recognized for its industry-leading suite of programs designed to support parents as they face increased caregiving responsibilities following the shift to distributed work. This year, Asana was ranked #38 on the prestigious list, moving up 17 spots from its 2020 placement.

It opened the trading session at $61.91, the shares rose to $66.44 and dropped to $61.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASAN points out that the company has recorded 31.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -155.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, ASAN reached to a volume of 4255197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $106.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $85 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $135, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on ASAN stock. On September 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 77 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 10.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -54.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.52 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.52, while it was recorded at 70.17 for the last single week of trading, and 71.29 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.34 and a Gross Margin at +87.34. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.26.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -38.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.73. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$196,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $3,739 million, or 74.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,022,576, which is approximately 18.571% of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,218,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.04 million in ASAN stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $300.86 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly -25.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 12,918,433 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 10,104,330 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,221,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,244,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,710,079 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 479,594 shares during the same period.