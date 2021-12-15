Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] moved up 28.33: Why It’s Important

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] gained 28.33% or 0.68 points to close at $3.08 with a heavy trading volume of 56640959 shares. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Alzamend Neuro Announces Date for Delivery of Topline Data for Phase 1 First-in-Human Clinical Trial for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s.

IND Submission for Combined AL002 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Expected in Second Quarter of 2022.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has received confirmation that topline data for its Phase 1 clinical trial for AL001 for dementia related to Alzheimer’s will be delivered mid- to late-December 2021. The Phase 1 first-in-human study is for the purpose of determining potential clinically safe and appropriate dosing for AL001 in a planned Phase 2 multiple ascending dose study. AL001 is a lithium-delivering ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment for patients with dementia related to mild, moderate, and severe cognitive impairment associated with Alzheimer’s.

It opened the trading session at $2.58, the shares rose to $3.16 and dropped to $2.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALZN points out that the company has recorded -70.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, ALZN reached to a volume of 56640959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for ALZN stock

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.93. With this latest performance, ALZN shares gained by 31.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.70% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 172,913, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC, holding 93,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ALZN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.22 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly 61.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 504,880 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 155,569 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 644,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 422,048 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 76,240 shares during the same period.