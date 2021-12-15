Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] moved down -78.81: Why It’s Important

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADGI] price plunged by -78.81 percent to reach at -$27.0. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Adagio Therapeutics Reports Reduction in In Vitro Neutralizing Activity of ADG20 Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant.

Previously Reported In Vitro Data Demonstrating that Individual Omicron Mutations Were Not Associated with ADG20 Escape Do Not Translate to Omicron Authentic and Pseudovirus Assays.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: ADGI) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today provided an update following external in vitro analyses to evaluate neutralizing activity of ADG20 against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant. The in vitro data generated through both authentic and pseudovirus testing of the Omicron variant show a greater than 300-fold reduction in neutralizing activity of ADG20 against Omicron. Additional analyses are ongoing, and the company plans to engage with regulatory and government agencies to assess the role ADG20 can play for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, particularly as the industry’s understanding of the epidemiology and impact of Omicron and potential new variants develops.

A sum of 40906937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $10.00 and dropped to a low of $6.30 until finishing in the latest session at $7.26.

The one-year ADGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.11. The average equity rating for ADGI stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADGI shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is set at 8.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

ADGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.47 for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.96, while it was recorded at 29.50 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Adagio Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,333,041 per employee.Adagio Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [ADGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,594 million, or 60.00% of ADGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADGI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,687,749, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,383,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.44 million in ADGI stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $182.95 million in ADGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADGI] by around 46,513,287 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,513,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADGI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,513,287 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.