why NIKE Inc. [NKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $179.97

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] slipped around -2.22 points on Monday, while shares priced at $166.84 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that NIKE, Inc. Acquires RTFKT.

The leading creators of virtual sneakers, collectibles and experiences, born in the metaverse, join the NIKE, Inc. family.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced the acquisition of RTFKT, a leading brand that leverages cutting edge innovation to deliver next generation collectibles that merge culture and gaming.

NIKE Inc. stock is now 17.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKE Stock saw the intraday high of $169.39 and lowest of $165.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 179.10, which means current price is +33.00% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 5932948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $179.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for NIKE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $194 to $185, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on NKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 58.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.27, while it was recorded at 169.11 for the last single week of trading, and 151.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.03 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.87.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.36. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $78,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 14.95%.

There are presently around $175,925 million, or 83.20% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,085,519, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,666,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.16 billion in NKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.24 billion in NKE stock with ownership of nearly -1.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIKE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,022 institutional holders increased their position in NIKE Inc. [NYSE:NKE] by around 41,459,880 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 39,652,402 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 959,493,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,040,605,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKE stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,758,854 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,714 shares during the same period.