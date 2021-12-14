why Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.64

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] price plunged by -1.78 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On December 2, 2021, Credit Suisse declared coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

A sum of 5754938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.51M shares. Credit Suisse Group AG shares reached a high of $9.505 and dropped to a low of $9.34 until finishing in the latest session at $9.36.

The one-year CS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.9. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 161.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.16.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.63 for the last 200 days.

CS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $784 million, or 4.00% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,303,614, which is approximately -2.526% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,644,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.48 million in CS stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $35.03 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 11.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 6,762,052 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 11,235,623 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 65,805,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,803,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,538 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,110,365 shares during the same period.