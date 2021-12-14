Wall Street Analyst Reiterated C3.ai Inc. [AI]. What else is Wall St. saying

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] jumped around 1.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.64 at the close of the session, up 4.83%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Department of Defense Awards C3 AI $500 Million Agreement.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), the leading Enterprise AI software company, has established a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modelling and simulation.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now -75.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $36.33 and lowest of $32.7403 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.90, which means current price is +22.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 17666306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -26.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.71, while it was recorded at 32.40 for the last single week of trading, and 55.83 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $1,721 million, or 51.70% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,206,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.79 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $153.41 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 14,578,502 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,271,452 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 31,307,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,157,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,439,206 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,423,056 shares during the same period.