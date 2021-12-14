Veru Inc. [VERU] Revenue clocked in at $57.40 million, down -29.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] closed the trading session at $6.11 on 12/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.86, while the highest price level was $6.94. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Veru Announces FDA Approval of ENTADFI, a New Treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

–ENTADFI (Finasteride and Tadalafil) Capsules to Treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia–.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.36 percent and weekly performance of -1.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 723.04K shares, VERU reached to a volume of 7716340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

VERU stock trade performance evaluation

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -31.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $152 million, or 30.70% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,237,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.48 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.9 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly -2.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 3,172,806 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,235,890 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,915,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,323,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 724,419 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 969,436 shares during the same period.